Two suspected criminals killed in Mombasa

Kisauni Police Commander Julius Kiragu said seven suspected members of the Wakali Kwanza gang escaped.

By MOHAMED AHMED

Two suspected criminals have been killed in Mombasa as the war on machete-wielding gangs intensifies.

Police gunned down one suspect in Bamburi Mwisho, Kisauni while another was killed by a mob in Mrima, Likoni.

Police killed the suspected member of Wakali Kwanza gang at 1am on Monday.

“One other suspect escaped with gun injuries,” Mr Kiragu told Nation.

LYNCHED

A few hours after the incident, the second suspect was lynched by a mob in Likoni after he was caught stealing from residents at around 5.30am.

The two bodies have been taken to Coast General Hospital mortuary.

The killings of the two criminals come a week after 18 other members were arrested by police following attacks in Kisauni and Nyali that saw at least 10 people seriously injured. Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations arrested seven suspects in Kisauni.

The suspects were identified as Abubakar Mothar alias Sela Sela, Mohammed Juma Bakari alias Fujo, Shaban Nyati, Mohammed Abdallah alias Baba Yee, Mohamed Badi alias Daddy, Salid Salim Ndaro alias Salim Madiro and Seif Kai Makembamba alias Biggy.

They were arrested two days after 11 others were apprehended for allegedly attacking as seriously injuring Mombasa.

MORNING ATTACKS

Ten people, most of them businessmen, who were heading to Kongowea market, were injured in the early morning attacks in Kisauni and Nyali constituencies by the machete-wielding criminals.

Residents blamed a gang called 86 Battalion for the attacks. Mombasa County Commissioner Gilbert Kitiyo has promised to deal with the gang.