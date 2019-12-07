Vehicle plunges into Indian Ocean...

By MOHAMED AHMED

A vehicle has plunged into the Indian Ocean at the Likoni Channel in Mombasa.

Officials said the Saloon car was on the mainland side of the channel when the driver drove into the sea from the ramp at around 4.20 am Saturday.

Kenya Ferry Service (KFS) said in a statement that the driver of the vehicle drove at high speed after purchasing a ticket and plunged into the water.

KFS said search is underway and the number of occupants remains unknown.

The incident comes barely three months after a woman and her daughter died at the channel after their car plunged into the ocean.

The vehicle, which Mariam Kighenda and her four-year-old daughter Amanda Mutheu were in, slid off from the MV Harambee ferry.

