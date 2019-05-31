By WACHIRA MWANGI

Mombasa and Kilifi counties are facing an acute water shortage after the electricity distributor cut supply at Baricho over non-payment.

Kenya Power Regional Manager Hezekiah Mwalwala confirmed to the Nation that they indeed disconnected electricity but did not disclose the outstanding bills for the two counties.

Mombasa County chief officer for water Francis Kombe corroborated the situation but said they were working to ensure water is restored.

A random check by the Nation revealed that water vendors were making a kill out of the situation by selling water exorbitantly whose source would not be established.