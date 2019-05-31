alexa Water crisis for Mombasa, Kilifi over unpaid electricity bills - Daily Nation
Water crisis for Mombasa, Kilifi over unpaid electricity bills

Friday May 31 2019

water scarcity

Mombasa Cement Limited supplies water to residents from Bangladesh slum in Mombasa on September 17, 2018. Mombasa and Kilifi county residents are experiencing water scarcity. PHOTO | FILE | NATION MEDIA GROUP  

WACHIRA MWANGI
By WACHIRA MWANGI
Mombasa and Kilifi counties are facing an acute water shortage after the electricity distributor cut supply at Baricho over non-payment.

Kenya Power Regional Manager Hezekiah Mwalwala confirmed to the Nation that they indeed disconnected electricity but did not disclose the outstanding bills for the two counties.

Mombasa County chief officer for water Francis Kombe corroborated the situation but said they were working to ensure water is restored.

A random check by the Nation revealed that water vendors were making a kill out of the situation by selling water exorbitantly whose source would not be established.

More to follow