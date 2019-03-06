Experts have advised Mombasa residents to stay in cool places.

Mombasa temperatures have hit maximum 34°C and 35 °C with ocean waters hitting at 28°C.

Mombasa is Kenya’s worst hit region due to its geographical position.

By WINNIE ATIENO

Have you been experiencing extreme heat in Mombasa? This is because the sun is directly above the equator.

However, experts have warned that the high temperatures will last 10 more days before the rainy season begins.

Kenya Meteorological Department (KMD) Deputy Director Ayub Shaka attributes the hot weather to the sun which is directly above the equator in March and September.

According to weatherman, temperatures in Mombasa have hit maximum 34°C and 35 °C and minimum 27 °C with ocean waters hitting at 28°C.

“The sun is directly overhead the equator on March 20. Mombasa is achieving maximum heating, the other time we experience such [high temperatures] is September 22,” KMD’s Edward Ngure explained.

HEAT

Speaking at Koblenz Hall in Mombasa, Mr Ngure assured residents that the condition would normalise after 10 days.

In the last two weeks residents have been experiencing extreme heat during the day and night. They have complained of ‘heat stress’ especially among infants.

“Ten days from now, the weather conditions will be better and we will experience rains,” said Mr Ngure.

Despite the hot temperatures, international tourists are trooping to the region to enjoy the serene and hot beaches.

Diani Reef Hotel Managing Director Bobby Kamani said they had received more tourists due to the rising temperatures.

TOURISTS

“We’ve seen more international tourists, who experience colder temperatures back at home, visit the country,” Mr Kamani.

KMD, Lamu County Director David Mwaruma said temperatures are however, lower in Mikindani.

“Mombasa is very close to the equator, and our altitude is low, so there is maximum heating, that is why we are experiencing high temperatures.

Mikindani and Mombasa central business district weather will be different due to factors, such as pollution and altitude,” he said.

However, his Mombasa counterpart insists the weather is conducive for tourism.

SWIMMING

“This weather is good for tourism, high temperatures warm ocean waters and this makes it good for swimming,” Mr Ngure said.

The high temperatures have affected infants in Mombasa. Experts have advised residents to stay in cool places.

“Stay in cool places especially where there is a shade, drink a lot of water to keep you hydrated. Avoid alcohol as it will dehydrate you,” said Dr Stephen Okelo the Kenya Society of Anaesthesiologists secretary.

He urged Kenyans to limit exposure to the sun saying that when it is very hot, body temperatures rise and this can lead to heat stroke.