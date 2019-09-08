By MOHAMED AHMED

More by this Author

Detectives from the Special Crime Unit have seized excavators worth millions of shillings which were fraudulently imported into the country from India.

The excavators worth Sh43 million were Saturday confiscated in Changamwe, Mombasa County.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), the excavators were shipped into the country after fraudsters hacked into the email of the vehicles manufacturer’s company which is based in London before placing an order for them.

SUSPECT ARRESTED

“The shipment was done by JCB International who, upon delivering the goods, contacted the brother company in Kenya for payment. It’s then that they learnt that the company doesn’t deal with such goods. Investigations commenced and led to the arrest of the suspect and recovery of the excavators,” said the DCI on its official Twitter handle.

The suspect has been identified as Nobert Njeru who is in police custody.

Related Stories Magistrate arrested over missing heroin

Advertisement