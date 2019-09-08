alexa DCI seizes Sh43m excavators shipped from India by fraud - Daily Nation
  1. Home
  2. Counties
  3. Mombasa

DCI seizes Sh43m excavators shipped from India by fraud

Sunday September 8 2019

Excavators in Changamwe, Mombasa

The excavators worth Sh43 million which were on September 7, 2019 confiscated in Changamwe, Mombasa County. Detectives said they were fraudulently imported into the country from India. PHOTO | COURTESY | DCI 

In Summary

  • The fraudsters placed an order for the excavators which were then delivered.
  • The suspect has been identified as Nobert Njeru who is in police custody.
  • He is expected to be arraigned on Monday.
Advertisement
MOHAMED AHMED
By MOHAMED AHMED
More by this Author

Detectives from the Special Crime Unit have seized excavators worth millions of shillings which were fraudulently imported into the country from India.

The excavators worth Sh43 million were Saturday confiscated in Changamwe, Mombasa County.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), the excavators were shipped into the country after fraudsters hacked into the email of the vehicles manufacturer’s company which is based in London before placing an order for them.

SUSPECT ARRESTED

“The shipment was done by JCB International who, upon delivering the goods, contacted the brother company in Kenya for payment. It’s then that they learnt that the company doesn’t deal with such goods. Investigations commenced and led to the arrest of the suspect and recovery of the excavators,” said the DCI on its official Twitter handle.

The suspect has been identified as Nobert Njeru who is in police custody.

Related Stories

Advertisement

He is expected to be arraigned on Monday.