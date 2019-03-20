By BRIAN OCHARO

A former General Service Unit officer has been charged with robbing two Mombasa residents items worth Sh24,000.

Alfan Rashid Mtsumi alias Fonji was Tuesday arraigned over the offences he is accused of committing last year.

The charge sheet read that the suspect, while armed with a machete, he violently robbed Khalifan Macharia Mutonga of his Samsung mobile phone worth Sh15,000 and Sh3000 in cash.

In the second count, the suspect is accused of robbing Samuel Ngui Mutonga of his Tecno mobile phones worth Sh5,199 and Sh1,500 in cash.

The court was told that the suspect, while robbing his victims, slashed them with a panga.

VICTIM DIED

State Counsel Wangari Mwaura said one of the victims later succumbed to the injuries after testifying in another case.

On a different charge, the suspect is accused of malicious damage to property.

Mr Rashid is charged with wilfully and unlawfully damaging a concrete perimeter wall on a piece of land belonging to Reuben Kariuki.

The prosecution said the suspect committed the offences on January 21, and September 19, 2018.

Mr Rashid denied the charges when he appeared before Mombasa Chief Magistrate Edna Nacholi.

He was released on a Sh2 million bond with surety.