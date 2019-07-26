Mombasa hospital accused of negligence after 3 babies die

By SIAGO CECE

The Coast Provincial General Hospital is on the spot after three newborn babies died mysteriously this week.

The families of the babies have accused doctors and nurses at the hospital’s maternity wing of negligence which led to deaths of the babies.

“My daughter was in labour from Thursday 3pm when we brought her to the hospital, but she was not attended to until 11pm," said Mary Otundwa, whose daughter lost her infant.

Ms Otundwa claimed the nurses initially told her that the baby was at the nursery only for her to discover later that the baby died.

Margaret Wanjiku said that her sister, Mary Wangeci, who was admitted at the hospital on Wednesday was not attended to despite their efforts to ask for immediate medical attention.

Family members of some patients at the maternity wing, claimed the ward has inadequate health workers forcing many women to sit on a bench waiting to deliver.

“How can one doctor be attending to ten women at the same time?” Anisa Njoki, who her sister is admitted in the maternity ward, posed.

“When you ask for a health worker, you are told to take your patient to another hospital,” she added.

The hospital’s administration did not respond to questions from Nation over the claims.