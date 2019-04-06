By NDUNG'U GACHANE

Police have nabbed four people including an administration police officer for allegedly stealing building materials at the Northern Water Collector Tunnel site in Kigumo worth Sh3 million, Murang’a police boss Josephat Kinyua said Saturday.

Mr Kinyua said the suspects are currently being held at Kigumo Police Station and will be arraigned on Monday.

The police boss said materials at the site have been stolen three times and after investigations some suspects were traced in Nairobi.

The suspects disclosed to investigators that they have been working alongside administration officers manning the site.

Mr Kinyua issued a warning to the police officers involved in crime saying that they will face the law.

“We will not let any officer hide under the National Police Service to commit crime, anyone connected to crime will be arrested and held liable for his or her own,” he said.