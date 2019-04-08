By NDUNG'U GACHANE

More by this Author

An Administration Police (AP) officer and two other suspects have been charged in a Kigumo law court with robbery with violence after they allegedly stole building materials worth Sh3 million at the Northern Water Collector Tunnel in Murang’a County.

Silas Kipkoech Koskei (AP officer), Peter Kilele Ndua and Ezekiel Maina Mwangi were Monday charged that on March 25, 2019, together with others not before the court, they robbed Juliua Wanyala Yohana, a guard working at the site, of his mobile phone and the building materials.

The court heard that the three were armed with a G3 rifle and threatened the guard during the robbery.

FREED ON BOND

They denied the charges before Principal Magistrate Agnes Mwangi who released them on a Sh1 million bond each with surety.

She directed that the matter be mentioned on April 23 while the hearing will start on July 23.

Related Content AP officer arrested for stealing from Chinese firm

The suspects were arrested on Friday last week.

Murang’a County Police Commander Josephat Kinyua said there has been a syndicate which is stealing from the site.

He said there have been three incidents of theft and that after thorough investigations, they tracked some of the suspects to Nairobi and arrested them.

“We followed the syndicate to Nairobi and nabbed them and after questioning they claimed that they work with some of the officers mandated to man the different sites, leading to the arrest of one officer. We are also investigating some others,” he said.