NDUNG'U GACHANE

There was chaos at the Murang’a County Assembly Wednesday when some MCAs tried to serve a court order restraining the House from removing them from various departmental committees they served as chairpersons.

The fracas erupted when the MCAs stormed the office of the clerk, Mr Chris Kinyanjui, intending to serve the court order, only to meet their opponents led by Majority Leader Eric Kamande and nominated MCA Stephen Habire who told them to move out of the office and wait for their turn to be served by the clerk.

VIDEO

In a video that has since gone viral, the complainants, led by nominated MCA Lillian Kabaya and Mr Habire, are seen exchanging harsh words with Ms Kabaya accusing the clerk of failing to grant them audience and declining to receive the court order.

Mr Habire is seen reprimanding his colleague and accusing her and the other MCAs of storming the office of the clerk while they were still consulting him.

Later, the clerk is seen walking out of the office.

BLOCK REMOVAL

The six MCAs – Lillian Kabaya (nominated), Caroline Njoroge (nominated), Kiiru Mbembe (Gaturi), Stanley Muhia (Makuyu), Jane Muigai (nominated) and Francis Githuka (Kihumbuini) – went to court seeking court orders to block the assembly from removing them as heads of the committees they served.

They have filed a petition against the Majority Leader Eric Kamande, the county Speaker and the Attorney-General, accusing them of irregularly removing them from their committees.

WA IRIA

The six claimed they were removed from committees after they refused to support Governor Mwangi Wa Iria's administration.

They also claimed that the decision came after they questioned the whereabouts of Sh22 million which they claimed was misused by the assembly.

Some 30 members passed the motion to have them replaced.

Mr Kamande, who was present during the fracas, told the Nation that they will file a case in court since the MCAs stormed the office and created disturbance and wondered why they decided to accompany the court process server to the clerk’s office.

FILE CASE

"We are contemplating to file a case in court against the MCAs because they did not conduct themselves as honourable members by storming the office of the clerk and creating disturbance. It is uncalled for and unconstitutional," Mr Kamande told the Nation.

He added that the matter will also be tabled to the powers and privileges committee where they risk being suspended for their conduct.

But Ms Kabaya laughed off claims saying it was Mr Habire who caused mayhem at the assembly and maintained that the clerk refused service. She vowed to file contempt charges against him and the majority leader.

"The video shows who started it; if they want to take us court let them do it but we are filing separate charges against the clerk for refusing to accept the service from a court process server. Let it be clear that we only accompanied him to the clerk's office while his work was to officially present the orders," she said.