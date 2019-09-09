alexa Chaos erupts in Murang'a over MP Nyoro arrest - Daily Nation
Chaos erupts in Murang'a over MP Nyoro arrest

Monday September 9 2019

Ndindi Nyoro

Residents Murang'a County protest in Murang'a Town over the arrest of Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro on September 9, 2019. PHOTO | NDUNGU GACHANE | NATION MEDIA GROUP 

In Summary

  • Muranga County Commander Josephat Kinyua says Mr Nyoro has been booked at Kamukunji police station.
NDUNG'U GACHANE
By NDUNG'U GACHANE
Protests have erupted in Murang'a Town following the arrest of Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro.

The residents have blocked Kenyatta Highway using burning tyres as police shoot in the air and use tear gas to disperse them.

The MP was arrested by GSU officers on Monday at St James Cathedral in Muranga where he was taking part in a TV show alongside other legislators: Mr Peter Kimari (Mathioya) and Mr Muturi Kigano (Kangema).

Muranga County Criminal Investigations Officer Julius Rutere said he will be charged with resisting arrest, assault and disrupting a church service on Sunday at Gitui Catholic Church in Muranga.

Muranga County Commander Josephat Kinyua says Mr Nyoro has been booked at Kamukunji police station.

