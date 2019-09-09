Chaos erupts in Murang'a over MP Nyoro arrest

By NDUNG'U GACHANE

Protests have erupted in Murang'a Town following the arrest of Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro.

The residents have blocked Kenyatta Highway using burning tyres as police shoot in the air and use tear gas to disperse them.

The MP was arrested by GSU officers on Monday at St James Cathedral in Muranga where he was taking part in a TV show alongside other legislators: Mr Peter Kimari (Mathioya) and Mr Muturi Kigano (Kangema).

Muranga County Criminal Investigations Officer Julius Rutere said he will be charged with resisting arrest, assault and disrupting a church service on Sunday at Gitui Catholic Church in Muranga.