By NDUNG'U GACHANE

More by this Author

Detectives in Murang’a County are investigating the murder of a car wash attendant by a stranger in Mukuyu market on December 26, 2019.

The stranger is said to have taken his car to be washed before he stabbed Kelvin Mbugua, 26, in the chest.

Murang’a County Criminal Investigations boss Juliana Muthini said they are using the suspect’s mobile phone number to trace him. Ms Muthini said the suspect took five beers and settled the bill through M-Pesa. According to the detective, it is not clear why the suspect killed Mbugua.

STRANGER

“We do not understand why a stranger who had never visited the car wash before would kill the attendant. The two never had a quarrel, we are doing everything possible to apprehend him and charge him with murder,” she told the Nation on phone.

According to Paul Ndiang’ui an eye witness, the suspect left Mbugua cleaning his car and went to a nearby bar to drink beer.

Advertisement

After about 40 minutes, Mbugua went to the bar to inform his client that he had finished washing the car, a Toyota Noah. He gave Mbugua Sh300 and told him to deduct Sh250.

“After settling the bill, the suspect left only to come back after an hour and stabbed Mbugua in the chest and sped off,” Mr Ndiang’ui said.

SPED OFF

“The incident happened very fast, within three minutes, the stranger had stabbed my colleague and sped off. We rushed Mbugua to Murang’a Hospital where he died on arrival,” Mr Ndiang’ui said.

He said when the suspect returned, a woman and three children were in his car.

“We want the police to investigate and arrest the culprit because we are now living in fear,” Ms Joy Kamau, a car wash attendant told the Nation.