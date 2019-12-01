By NDUNG’U GACHANE

College students have been urged to shun the use of drugs and instead engage in sporting and cultural activities for recreation.

Speaking at the Murang’a campus of Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC) over the weekend while awarding sports trophies to students, the county Sports and Culture Executive Muiruri Maina urged the students to keep themselves busy with sports and cultural activities during their free time.

The trophies were donated by the Murang’a County government.

DANGERS OF DRUGS

Mr Maina reminded the students that drugs and alcohol can derail their academic and social development.

He promised to support KMTC and other colleges in Murang’a in their sports activities.

He also encouraged the students to believe in themselves and explore their talents fully.

The CEC for Health Joseph Mbai, who was also present at the function, urged the medical students to take their profession seriously and avoid anything that may derail their dreams.

Dr Mbai said that drugs, alcohol, peer pressure and addiction to technology and social media could derail the dreams of present day youth.

He said that the Murang’a County government is looking into policies that can aid in curbing the drug menace.

DRUGS IN COOKIES

He reminded the students to beware that drugs are put in cookies and biscuits and urged them to be very proactive and report any such cases to the authorities.

The county Health minister also advised them to adopt responsible sexual behaviour and if possible embrace abstinence.

Also present at the award ceremony was Township Ward MCA Jacinta Ng’ang’a and nominated MCA Stephen Habire who is also the chairman of the county Youth Committee.

Mr Habire urged the students to be focused in life and promised to support the youth in the county in order to save the future generation.

The college’s Principal John Nyaga thanked the county team and Governor Mwangi Wa Iria for supporting KMTC in its annual games event and for providing the trophies and medals for various teams.