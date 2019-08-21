By NDUNG'U GACHANE

Musician John Ng’ang’a Mwangi, alias John DeMathew, who died in a road crash on Sunday will be buried on Saturday, August 24, 2019.

DeMathew died after his ribs got fractured and internal organs damaged, a post-mortem report has revealed.

The chairman of the burial committee, Mr Muheria Kariuki, said the post-mortem exam which was conducted Tuesday, revealed that the late Benga maestro’s ribs were severally damaged in the crash after he hit a moving truck near Thika’s Blue Post Hotel.

“The autopsy report has revealed that the internal organs, that is, the lungs and pancreas, were severely damaged after all the eight ribs were fractured affecting the internal organs,” Mr Muheria told the Nation.

He also announced that burial preparations had begun, with meetings being held at Blue Springs Hotel in Nairobi, Metro Fill club in Thika and at his two homes in Githingiri estate where his first wife Sarafina Mwangi lives and his Mukurwe home where his second wife Caroline Waithira lives.

Mr Muheria told the Nation by phone that DeMathew will be buried on Saturday in Mukurwe village where national leaders including President Uhuru Kenyatta are expected.

“The burial ceremony of the late musician will be held on Saturday where President Kenyatta is expected to attend plus musicians from all walks of life,” he said.

DeMathew has been mourned by leaders including President Kenyatta.

ODM leader Raila Odinga, Deputy President William Ruto and Murang’a Governor Mwangi wa Iria described the musician as a man who used his talent to advise people on social-economic issues as well as entertaining them.

Several politicians used his influence and popularity during campaigns by hiring him to compose songs praising them with a view to swaying voters.

Such leaders include the President and former Kigumo MP Jamleck Kamau.