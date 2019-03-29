By NDUNG'U GACHANE

Members of Murang’a County Assembly opposed to Governor Mwangi Wa Iria’s administration have been removed from the House committees which they headed as chairpersons and replaced by others.

Led by Gaturi MCA Kiiru Mbembe, who headed powerful Finance Committee, the six MCAs have been replaced by their colleagues who are perceived to be Mr Wa Iria’s staunch supporters.

Mr Kiiru has been replaced by Kinyona Ward MCA John Ruoho, Mr Peter Githuka (Health) has been replaced by Mr Daniel Chege while Ms Jane Muigai (Water) has been replaced by Peter Mweri.

Makuyu MCA Stanley Mwangi (Delegated) has been replaced by Mbiri MCA Duncan Muturi while Ms Caroline Wanjiku, who headed Public Investments and Accounts Committee, has been replaced by Mr Nahashon Gachuhi.

While Majority Leader Eric Kamande attributed the move to giving all members a chance to lead the committees, those who were removed contested the decision, saying that they were kicked out since they refused to be “an extension of the executive”.

The also claimed that the move by the assembly to discuss the motion on review of committee membership was against the law, adding that they are contemplating filing a petition in court.

One of the six members, who spoke to the Nation on condition of anonymity, said the process followed by the majority leader was flawed and against the standing orders, vowing to challenge their ouster in court.

“Plans are at an advanced stage to challenge our ouster in court since we believe that we were removed from the committees unprocedurally,” the MCA told the Nation.

The MCAs further claimed that the move to remove them from their positions was because of their queries on the whereabouts of Sh22 million which they claim has been misused by the assembly.

A motion to review the committees' leadership was passed by 30 members and opposed by eight, who were mostly those removed.