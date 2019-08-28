By NDUNG'U GACHANE

A doctor who is at the centre of the mysterious death of a Chuka University student in Murang’a on August 9 has been arrested and charged with giving false information to detectives.

Doctor Peter Kiarie Njau, who was attached to Bliss Hospital, allegedly lied to the investigating officer that he had treated Maureen Wanjiku Mwihaki at the medical facility but the police later realised that the information was false.

But the suspect denied the charges and bail application is set to be heard and determined today (Wednesday) afternoon.

NOT ADDING UP

According to Ms Mwihaki’s family, the story of the doctor's involvement in the incident did not add up and they had demanded that he be arrested.

Mr David Njoroge Maina said claims that Ms Mwihaki died after complaining of stomach ache as claimed by four suspects who are already in custody contradicted the post-mortem report.

“We want to understand why the story changed from stomach complications to strangulation and how a doctor from a private health facility even produced a car and volunteered to take her to Murang’a General Hospital. We feel the narrative by the deceased’s friends could be a well-choreographed script to hide the truth and the real perpetrator of the heinous act,” Mr Maina told the Nation.

MURDER CHARGE

In the meantime, Murang’a County Criminal Investigation Officer Julius Rutere said they also contemplating charging the doctor with murder, saying they are waiting for results from the Government Chemist.

“We are waiting for the results from the Government Chemist so that we know whether we shall prefer charges against the doctor.

The court on August 15, 2019 stopped any plans to bury the student’s remains until an application to detain four people accused of her murder is heard and determined.

STOP BURIAL

This was after two lawyers representing two of the suspects successfully sought the orders seeking to stop the burial until investigations to unravel the mystery behind the death are complete.

The defence did not object to the request and the magistrate ordered that the suspects be detained until today, August 28, 2019, when the matter will be mentioned.

Lawyers Margarete Kimani and Mwaniki Wa Rima, representing Allan Muchangi and Brenda Wanjiru respectively, urged the court to issue orders to preserve the body until the hearing and determination of the application filed by the investigating officer to detain the suspects and take them for a mental test.

Ms Mwihaki, 22, had on attended the graduation party of her friend who graduated on August 9, 2019 from Murang’a University and later died the following Sunday morning after what her colleagues said were stomach complications.