By NDUNGU GACHANE

A Jubilee political grouping affiliated to Deputy President William Ruto, popularly known as Tangatanga, has accused Team Embrace, which brings together elected women leaders who support for the handshake between President Uhuru Kenyatta and opposition chief Raila Odinga, of being a secret campaign tool for the ODM leader’s 2022 presidential bid.

The Tangatanga team, led by the outspoken Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro, Maragua’s Mary Waithira and Jane Kihara (Naivasha), claimed over the weekend that the outfit is being funded by “a certain PS” through tax payers’ money to drum up support for Mr Odinga under the guise of supporting the handshake.

PEACE

The leaders further dismissed the outfit, saying they cannot purport to preach harmony in a peaceful country.

They said that such a movement can only work in a country that is at war.

At the same time, the Tanga Tanga leaders have dragged Mrs Ida Odinga into the debate, claiming they have information that she is the patron of the Embrace group.

“We have information that Mrs Ida Odinga is the patron of Team Embrace and its sole purpose is to campaign for Mr Odinga in his 2022 presidential quest. But they are hiding under the handshake. Let them come out and prove me wrong.” Mr Nyoro said.

STATE RESOURCES

The leaders, who spoke Saturday at Kimorori grounds in Murang’a where they accompanied Ms Waithira to issue licenses to over 650 boda boda riders, cried foul, saying that whenever they escort their colleagues on development tours, they are accused of campaigning but when the Embrace team does the same, they are not rebuked “but are funded using state resources”.

“We find that double standards are being applied when addressing the political outfits; when we join our colleagues for development initiatives around the country, we are criticised and referred to as Tangatanga. But when the Kieleweke and Team Embrace do the same, they are applauded,” Ms Waithira said.

EMBRACE RUTO

The MP wondered why the Embrace team is not keen on embracing the deputy president in their tours.

She observed that the Embrace group has branded their vehicles identifying themselves as “daughters of Raila” which she said is a campaign tool for the opposition chief.

On her part Ms Kihara accused Mr Odinga of having a hidden agenda in the handshake.

She claimed that Mr Odinga is on a mission to destroy the Jubilee Party which President Kenyatta and his deputy worked hard to establish.

The leaders vowed to stop at nothing in their support for Dr Ruto’s 2022 presidential ambitions, claiming that they represent the views of Mt Kenya region.