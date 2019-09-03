By NDUNGU GACHANE

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) has faulted county governments for failure to build modern stadiums, saying this is denying potential footballers a chance to advance their talents.

The FKF Aberdare Region Chairman Davis Chege noted that although there are a number of talented footballers who if nurtured could represent Kenya in national and international levels, they do not have avenues to practice as there are no playgrounds for exercise.

Speaking at Kimorori playground during the Irungu Nyakera Muranga County Football League, Mr Chege said lack of facilities is the main hindrance in advancing football in the country.

Teams at Kimorori playground during the Irungu Nyakera Muranga County Football League games on September 1, 2019. PHOTO | NDUNG'U GACHANE | NATION MEDIA GROUP

BEST FOOTBALLERS

“We have the best footballers, especially in central Kenya, but we lack facilities such as playgrounds where the footballers can exercise and represent the country in national and international soccer games,’ Mr Chege said.

He noted that they have been forced to move to far flung areas like Machakos where there are stadiums which are close to the required standards.

The sponsor of the tournament, Mr Irungu Nyakera, said the league which, started last year in December, aims at recognising, nurturing and advancing talents.

Former Principal Secretary Irungu Nyakera (left) the sponsor of the Irungu Nyakera Muranga County Football League. PHOTO | NDUNG'U GACHANE | NATION MEDIA GROUP

MOU

He said his Foundation entered into an agreement with FKF that enabled him to sponsor 16 teams to play in the county league while four times played in the Aberdare Regional League, a move that saw 76 games being played in the regional league while close to 200 games were played in the county league.

“Under this MoU, the foundation sponsored 16 teams to play in the Murang’a County League and four teams to play in the Aberdare Regional League. So far, the two leagues have been very successful, seeing 76 games played in the regional league and almost 200 games played in the county league,” Mr Nyakera said.