By NDUNG'U GACHANE

Police in Kandara, Murang’a County have arrested three people, two men and a woman, who were found with fake currency notes in two separate incidents.

In one incident, a man and a woman who have been making rounds in Kandara conning mobile money transfer agents with fake new generation currency have been arrested.

According to Kandara OCPD Paul Wambugu, the two had conned an agent at Naaro shopping centre where they deposited Sh7,000 and later at Kaburugi where they tried to deposit Sh10,000 only for the attendant to realise that the money was fake.

MOBILE MONEY DEPOSITS

"They have been conning the attendants with fake money by depositing the same in with mobile phone money transfer agents. We have been trailing them after locals recorded complaints with the police. We also intercepted a machine used to detect genuine currency with them," Mr Wambugu said.

He urged locals to be on the lookout and to be keen on checking genuinely notes since they may fall prey especially during this transition period from the old to new currency.

The two will be charged with stealing and being in possession of fake currency.

MONEY IN CAR

At the same time, Mr Wambugu said a man was arrested at Kabati Police Station after Sh892,000 fake old generation notes were found in his car.

The police boss said the suspect had been summoned to by police following allegations that he was connected to a cow theft syndicate.

After he appeared at the police station, police suspected something was amiss and when they checked in his car they found bundles of the fake currency.

He said he was arrested and taken to court on Tuesday where he was charged with being in possession of fake notes.