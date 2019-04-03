By NDUNG'U GACHANE

More by this Author

A man and his wife from Murang’a County have been living a dejected life after they bore three children with mental disabilities, who are now adults.

The family of Simporian Kang’ethe, from Muchungucha village in Kiharu Constituency, Murang’a County, is said to have been forcibly ejected from their ancestral home in Mugoiri after his wife gave birth to three children, all of whom have mental retardation.

Mr Kang’ethe said he married his wife, Emily Wanjiku, 43 years ago, and they hoped to bear normal children.

But this was not to be as their three children were born with mental disabilities.

UNKNOWN CAUSES

Unable to understand the condition, Mr Kang’ethe has held the belief that his predicament emanated from some of his relatives who “cursed him” since they bore only one boy while he was “blessed with” two boys.

Mr Kang’ethe says no one else in his family has disabled children.

But according to doctors, Mr Kang’ethe’s children suffer from mental retardation, a condition that could have resulted from a number of factors including genetics, congenital abnormalities and idiopathic (unknown) causes.

NO CURE

Ms Angela Muthoni, a psychiatric nurse at Murang’a County Referral Hospital, told the Nation that the case of Mr Kang’ethe’s children is that of mental retardation that could have occurred during birth or due to unknown causes.

She said that such cases are common and can only be managed and not cured.

"Mental retardation is a situation where children salivate on themselves uncontrollably and exhibit funny characters but are not brutal as compared to those with mental illnesses. The (Kang’ethes) case can only be managed because at their age nothing else can be done," she said.

The three are aged 40, 35 and 30 years.

BANISHED

Mr Kang’ethe told the Nation how his family was rejected and banished in 1997 due to his children’s condition.

“I was forcibly ejected from my home by my parents and brothers and I ended up being housed by my in-laws before a Good Samaritan, an Italy Catholic nun, bought me quarter acre of land where we eventually settled. But we were still looked down upon by some members of the community who even refused to involve us in communal affairs,” he said.

His wife Wanjiku said that even after being rejected by her husband’s parents, they decided not to end their marriage and were encouraged to continue loving each other and taking good care of the children, saying that “God knew the reason for blessing us with them”.

Mrs Emily Wanjiku Kang'ethe (left) thanking Mr Samuel Murigi, the proprietor of Sampesa Agencies Limited, who built a house for her family. PHOTO | NDUNG'U GACHANE | NATION MEDIA GROUP

WELL-WISHERS

But some well-wishers have been supporting them with basic needs such as food as they cannot leave the children, though grownups, alone for long because of their condition.

“The children can’t be left alone and this makes us depend on a few of the villagers who understand our situation,” she said.

One well-wisher, Mr Samuel Murigi, the proprietor of Sampesa Agencies Limited, built a house for the family.

SPECIAL SCHOOL

Mr Kang'ethe said he has taken his children to various hospitals hoping they would get better.

He said doctors told him that his children’s condition cannot be treated but can only be managed.

He said the fact that no one in his or his wife’s family has mental retardation contributed to the rejection they face by their relatives.

He took his children to a special school but since they could not comprehend anything, he pulled them out and stayed with them at home.

It is the predicament of the family that also recently attracted the Kikuyu elders who performed a traditional cleansing ceremony at Mr Kang’the’s home, apparently to drive away the “curse” which might have befallen them.

CAUSES

Mental retardation has been attributed to several causes, among them trauma before birth, such as an infection or exposure to alcohol, drugs or other toxins.

It can also be caused by trauma during birth, such as oxygen deprivation or premature delivery.