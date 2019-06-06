By NDUNGU GACHANE

There was an exchange of kicks and blows during the burial of a boda boda rider in Gaturi village of Kiharu Constituency in Murang’a County after family members disagreed on who should keep the burial permit after the ceremony.

What could have been a peaceful send off on Wednesday for Peter Njau Mwangi turned into a physical fight after his uncles demanded to be given the burial permit, saying they did not recognise his widow who had the documents and who had signed the burial permit.

Drama started when mourners, who included the boda boda riders, Mr Mwangi’s pregnant widow and her child and the uncles arrived home from the mortuary when the uncles demanded to be given the original burial permit and the ownership documents belonging to the dead man before they could allow the burial ceremony to take place.

Ms Jerusha Wambugu, the mother of the late Peter Njau Mwangi. She insisted that her son was married and that his widow had the right to keep the burial documents. PHOTO | NDUNG'U GACHANE | NATION MEDIA GROUP

OBJECTED

Mr Mwangi’s mother objected, saying that since her son had a wife, she had all the rights to retain the documents.

This led to a harsh exchange of words and a fight ensued.

Some of the mourners sustained injuries during the melee with relatives from the dead man’s side struggling to bury his body while his uncle’s side tried to block the ceremony insisting on being handed the permit.

After a scuffle that lasted for about one hour, the boda boda riders managed to sneak the body to the grave, which they had dug in the morning after finding there was no grave.

The boda boda riders and Mr Mwangi’s family live in Ruaka, Kiambu County and had come to Murang’a to give their departed colleague a final send-off.

MURDERED

He was murdered last week by unknown assailants.

Speaking to the Nation, Mr Mwangi’s uncles said that they had no objection to the burial but wanted to retain the documents since they did not recognise his marriage.

“We can only provide a grave for the deceased and nothing else to his mother or his alleged wife since, as far as we are concerned, his mother Jerusha Wambui got married in a church wedding after the death of her husband, our brother, who died in 1996.

“We have never been shown the alleged wife and her child and we can’t authenticate whether the pregnancy she is carrying belongs to the deceased and as such we blocked the burial to retain the documents but they went ahead to bury him by force,” Mr Warui Njau told the Nation.

The grave where Mr Mwangi was finally buried by fellow boda boda riders amid a stand-off over the burial permit. There was no church service at the funeral. PHOTO | NDUNG'U GACHANE | NATION MEDIA GROUP

RIGHT TO DOCUMENTS

However, Ms Wambui maintained that her son was married and that his wife had the right to retain the documents.

“Yes, I got married after my husband died but my departed son had a wife who is legally entitled to retain the documents which she will later use to get the death certificate and to claim for inheritance since she has a child and is pregnant for my son. As for me I’m not claiming anything since I’m happily married,” she said.