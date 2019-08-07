By NDUNG'U GACHANE

Four people lost their lives in a grisly road crash in Maragua along the Kenol-Murang’a road.

The four, who were in a private car, died on the spot after their vehicle veered off the road and plunged into Ithe Rui River on Tuesday evening.

According to Murang’a County Police Commander Josphat Kinyua, the vehicle could have been moving at a high speed leading to the driver losing control.

He said the bodies of the four were moved to Maragua Hospital mortuary.

BLACK SPOT

“It is a sad evening after losing four people who were in the same vehicle. Preliminary investigations have revealed that the vehicle was moving at a high speed and…it plunged into River Ithe Rui leading to fatalities.

The police boss said three other people who were injured in the incident were have rushed to Maragua Rural Hospital.

He urged motorists to drive with caution along the section which he described as a black spot.

“Many people have lost their lives at the spot due to spending. Motorists should exercise caution while approaching the spot,” he said.

FATAL CRASHES

Two months ago, an assistant chief in Murang’a County and a child lost their lives in a grisly road crash at the same spot after a matatu hit a JKUAT bus. Seven other people were severely injured.

In 2011, a family of seven died at the same spot after their car plunged into the river.

Murang’a leaders have been pushing for the dualing of the road, with Transport Cabinet Secretary James Macharia announcing that the road will only be expanded after the dualing of the Kenol-Nyeri-Isiolo road.

Mr Macharia said the expansion of the road will be done in phase two after the completion of the dual carriage highway.