By NDUNG'U GACHANE

A 70-year old granny from Murang’a has allegedly committed suicide by throwing herself into a pit latrine which was under construction.

Damaris Wambui is said to have woken up at 6.30am Thursday and headed to the pit which was in her the homestead, uncovered it and threw herself in.

According to a lead investigator in the case, the incident happened after the woman’s husband, who operates a shop at Kahuro shopping centre, left for work.

The woman then told her grandchild that she would go to relieve herself but she did not return.

PIT UNCOVERED

"It was at about 8 am that the grandchild decided to check on her and found the pit uncovered and upon checking she found her grandmother in the hole and made a distress call to the neighbours," a police officer told the Nation.

Neighbours who responded to the distress call urged government to speed up investigations to unearth the cause of the death, describing the woman as peace loving.

Resto Kamau, an elder, said the woman had had no known quarrels with anyone and thus investigations as to what caused her death would be important.