By NDUNG'U GACHANE

More by this Author

Murang’a Senator Irungu Kang’ata has been nominated for a global leadership award, the Tällberg/Eliasson Global Leadership Prize, due to his exemplary efforts in community empowerment programmes and his inspirational leadership journey.

In an event held at American University in Cairo, Egypt by Tällberg Foundation the senator will compete for the global award with other social and political leaders from Africa where the winner will get Sh50 million and engage with a network of leaders who have changed their societies across the world.

Upon learning that Mr Kang’ata has been selected for the global contest, Senate Speaker Kenneth Lusaka nominated the Murang’a senator to attend the event.

MEDICAL CAMPS

Among the community empowerment projects the senator has been undertaking are the frequent medical camps which he organises using his own resources.

Other projects that have contributed to his nomination include the water projects he initiated during his tenure as Kiharu MP. These included the construction of Kaigwa borehole in Gaturi, piping of water in Muchunguca, Mirira, Ndikwe and Gacaru, areas which are considered as semi-arid.

Mr Kang’ata told the Nation that he was humbled by his nomination, saying that should he emerge the winner, the prize will go a long way in complimenting his philanthropic deeds to the community.

"I’m glad that there is a person somewhere who recognises one's efforts to the society even as we help our voters to uplift their living standards. Should I emerge victorious, the prize will address various challenges affecting Murang’a as a county and will I increase mobile clinics," he said.

VOTING

According to a statement obtained from the Tällberg Foundation, the voting is ongoing and will be closed on April 12 where judges comprising of international eminent experts will conduct the final selection of the winners.

"Voting closes on April 12, jury comprised of international eminent experts from various bodies including an Inter-Parliamentary Union representative (a global body of parliamentarians) who will do the final selection and results announced in August 2019

"Each prize winner receives $50,000 — made possible by the generous support of the Stavros Niarchos Foundation — and engagement with a network of leaders committed to moving our societies from what they are to what they could be," the statements reads.