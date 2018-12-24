By NDUNG’U GACHANE

More by this Author

Kahuhia Girls High School in Murang’a County has started reclaiming its academic prowess in the country after performing dismally in the last two years.

The extra county school which used to be among the top performers from the 1990s up to 2014 dropped in its performance last year when it got a mean score of 6.91, down from 7.64 in 2016.

But in the 2018 KCSE exams, the school was able to redeem its glory and even defeated its rival in the county, Mugoiri Girls High School, which is a national school.

MEAN SCORE

Kahuhia attained a mean score of 7.947 in the 2018 exam, becoming one of the best performing girls’ schools in Murang’a County.

It led other schools such as Mugoiri Girls, Pioneer Girls, Karima Girls, Baricho and Meru School which got mean scores of 7.007, 7.085, 7.2, 7.270, and 7.0 respectively.

According to the school’s Principal Naomi Njihia, they project to appear in the list of top 100 schools countrywide within the next two years.

TEAM WORK

The principal attributed the improvement to team work, cooperation between teachers and students as well as an active board of management.

She said they are striving to be the best girls’ school in the central region and eventually in the whole republic.

"The students have the zeal for education and they have cooperated with teachers and their parents and the board of management has supported our endeavours and has been encouraging and motivating the students," she told the Nation.

She said with the improved performance, the school will see 87 percent of the students who sat the KCSE exam admitted to public Universities.

Nine students scored A-, 46 got B+, 54 got B, 57 got B- while 42 got a C+.

Muranga High School led in the county with a mean score of 8.47, Pioneer School emerged second with a mean score of 8.46 while Njiiri School emerged third with a mean score of 8.3.