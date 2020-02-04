By NDUNG'U GACHANE

Kandara MP Alice Wahome says she remains unmoved in her stand on the politics of the country despite her security being withdrawn.

Ms Wahome attributed the withdrawal of her security detail to her stand on the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) and her affiliation to Jubilee’s Tangatanga faction which is aligned to Deputy President William Ruto.

Speaking in Murang’a on Monday, Ms Wahome said that security officers guarding her said they had been recalled.

The MP said the Ministry of Interior, headed by Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i and PS Karanja Kibicho, started by withdrawing the security at her home in September last year and this culminated in the withdrawal of her bodyguard on Monday.

NO REASONS GIVEN

Speaking exclusively to the Nation, the MP said the Interior ministry is yet to give reasons for recalling her security detail, adding that, given the current happenings around her political life, her life is in great danger.

She recalled how about 22 goons were apprehended by her supporters and handed over to the police after they tried to disrupt her meeting in Kandara recently.

The MP added that she has been receiving threatening calls and text messages and that the climax of her predicament is the withdrawal of her security detail.

She said that should anything happen to her, the State should take the blame.

“They started by recalling the security detail at my home; they did not offer any explanation. Today my security detail was recalled and I have not been given any explanation as to why both have been recalled. Security is a right for every Kenyan and I wish to tell Kenyans and my supporters that should they fail to locate me or should I be hurt, the State should carry the blame,” she told the Nation by phone.

DISRUPT MEETINGS

She added that she is privy to plans to disrupt her meetings in Kandara and other parts of Murang’a County.

Ms Wahome said that the withdrawal of her security detail could be a well-choreographed plan to pave the way for the disruption of her meetings and harming her.

“The withdrawal of my security detail comes in the wake of calls, text messages and attempted disruption of my meeting by goons but I will not back down on my political stand against BBI since it’s a scheme to create positions for a few individuals at the expense of many suffering Kenyans. I will also not stop pointing out what I feel the government is not doing right,” Ms Wahome said.

RECORDED STATEMENT

The MP said she has recorded statements at Kandara Police Station over the threatening text messages but nothing has been done.

Ms Wahome’s predicament started during Mr Charles Rubia’s burial in Kandara when she cautioned President Uhuru Kenyatta, telling him to ensure that the bad days of the Moi administration do not creep back.

She challenged him to protect the freedoms that leaders of the second liberation fought for.