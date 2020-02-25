Kiharu CDF ranked best managed kitty

By CLAIRE WASILWA

More by this Author

By SARAH NANJALA

More by this Author

Kiharu is the best performing constituency countrywide in the management of National Government Constituencies Development Fund (NG-CDF), a new study shows.

A nationwide survey conducted by research firm Mizani Africa, interviewed 1,068 people on their perception of the performance of their individual constituencies in 2017/2018 financial year.

The constituency, located in Murang’a County, was among others that were recognised for their proper utilisation of public funds as well as notable developments towards education, security, sports and environmental preservation.

Speaking during the awarding ceremony, Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro attributed his success to the selfless nature of Kiharu CDF committee in working to better the lives of constituents.

The MP undertook projects like renovation of classrooms last year that saw around 50 schools being renovated and 40 schools fitted with tiles.

“The journey has been a collaborative effort where we ensure that projects are owned by and benefit residents in Kiharu. My leadership has been based on zero self-interest as we always seek to improve the lives of our constituents,” he said.

Advertisement

Uriri MP Mark Nyamita and Mvita MP Abdulswamad Nassir, whose constituencies came in second and third respectively, noted that different constituencies have different needs and therefore every constituency was a winner.

In the 29 constituencies that were nominated, the findings exhibit lack of knowledge by the constituents regarding NG-CDF and failure to distinguish between previous moribund CDF kitty and the current NG-CDF kitty.

A source from NG-CDF board cast aspersions on the survey saying the research firm did not collaborate with the board.

“The NG-CDF board is the custodian of all data relating to constituencies, which is essential in conducting a research such as this. We did not do the survey with Mizani Africa as the board has its parameters and criteria to rank and evaluate constituencies based on performance,"

The source said the board is not aware of the criteria used by the research.

The source further told the Nation that the NG-CDF Board evaluates constituencies based on a number of criteria, including project management, financial management, audit and risk management as well as service delivery.

Other best performing constituencies in the study included Kitatu Chache South in Kisii County and Kabete in Kiambu County.