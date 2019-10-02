By NDUNGU GACHANE

A 27-year-old man has pleaded guilty to killing his 79-year-old father after both picked a quarrel over pawpaw fruits.

Samuel Kamau Njoroge, who was accused of killing his own father, Nyoike Mwaura, last month in Gituura village in the outskirts of Kenol town, stunned Murang’a High Court Judge Kanyi Kimondo when he pleaded guilty to murder charges.

This prompted the judge to order that the charges be read out three times.

PLEADS GULTY

After pleading guilty for the three times, the judge ordered that the accused man consults with his lawyer and directed that the matter be mentioned on October 16.

“Consult with your defence counsel for before the charge is read out again on October 16 when the matter will be mentioned,” the judge directed.

The suspect allegedly went to his father’s farm and picked pawpaw fruits without his consent.

This angered his father who tried to demolish his son’s house with a claw bar.

ATTACK

Upon realising that his father was out to demolish his house and armed with a club, the suspect rushed and snatched the claw bar from the old man and used the weapons to hit him on the head.

His mother, who witnessed the incident, screamed for help from neighbours who responded and found Mr Mwaura lying down.

The angry mob attacked the suspect before taking him and his father to Thika Level Five Hospital where the suspect was treated and discharged.

But his father was transferred to Kenyatta National Hospital and later discharged.

FATHER SUCCUMBS

A week later, Mr Mwaura, who was recovering at home, succumbed to the head injuries.

A post-mortem examination showed that he died due to blunt force trauma and internal bleeding.

At the same time the Murang’a High court has ordered for a second opinion regarding a mental test on a man who is charged with killing his father in Matithi village and dumping his body in Mathioya River.

MENTAL ASSESSMENT

This was after the first test report indicated that Wilson Njoroge Wamwea could not stand trial for murder.

He is accused of killing his father, Peter Njoroge Njuguna, on January 11.

Later, the suspect allegedly dragged the body and dumped it into Mathioya River, leaving a trail of the blood stains all the way from his house.

A cap stained with blood, and which was said to be his, was also found on the river bank.

His sisters claimed that the suspect had been threatening to kill his father over a land dispute after he allegedly sold his share and demanded to be given more land.

His mother, who had first been accused of working in cahoots with her son, was arrested and later released to become a State witness.