Police in Murang’a have launched a manhunt for a 22-year old man who allegedly raped and assaulted an 81-year-old woman in her house.

The incident happened on Monday night but the woman did not have the confidence to disclose whether she was raped until Tuesday morning when she called her friend and requested her to take her to the hospital.

Her two sons had found the young man wrestling with their mother on Monday in the kitchen and, not knowing whether he had committed the heinous act, scolded him for antagonising the old woman and forgave him.

HEARD COMMOTION

One of the sons said he was working in the farm when he heard commotion and his mother pleading for help. On arriving in the house, he found the suspect wrestling with his mother in the kitchen.

“I heard the commotion while I was in the farm. Upon reaching home I found the suspect wrestling with my mother and on seeing me he fled. I followed him and when I caught up with him he said he was sorry and we forgave him. Our mother did not have the courage to disclose to us that she had been raped,” one of the sons said.

DRAGGED INTO KITCHEN

The victim narrated how the suspect found her in the farm before dragging her into the kitchen where he raped her after tearing her underwear.

Gaturi Assistant County Commissioner Masika Benjamin condemned the act, adding that police are looking for the suspect who left a pair of shoes at the woman’s home.

“It is quite unfortunate that children are turning against their grandmothers. Let everyone who has reached the age of marriage to do so instead of raping the grannies whom they should be seeking blessings from,” Mr Benjamin said.