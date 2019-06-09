Maragua man stones mother to death

Ms Wambui had just arrived from church when the suspect demanded to be given water.

Area residents said they rushed to Ms Wambui’s home to answer to her distress calls only to find her body lying in a pool of blood.

By NDUNGU GACHANE

More by this Author

A man from Methi village in Maragua Constituency on Sunday stoned his 56-year-old mother to death.

Ms Sarah Wambui was killed by her 30-year-old third born son Antony Mburu Ngugi whom locals claim is a habitual drug abuser.

The area residents who rushed to Ms Wambui’s home to answer to her distress calls, said they found her body lying in a pool of blood.

Ms Eunice Wangui, a local told Nation that Ngugi, who is a boda boda rider at Kabati Fly Over, fled after killing his mother.

FLED

“The suspect abuses drugs and is feared by many, he hit his mother with stones and fled,” Ms Wangui added.

Ms Wambui, a pastor at a local church, was described by locals as loving and responsible woman who brought up her children singlehandedly after the death of her husband many years ago.

They said Ms Wambui had just arrived from church when her son demanded to be given water. The suspect attacked his mother as she opened the door, hitting her on the head several times with stones. The suspect's friends said that, earlier, he had vowed to kill someone.

“She has singlehandedly brought up her four children. She was a priest in a local church, we have never heard of any differences between Ms Wambui and her children,” said a witness.

Locals have blamed the death on rampant drug abuse among the youth.

DRUG ABUSE

“We have complained about rampant drug abuse among the youth to the authorities. Even after being shown where drug users convene to take bhang, no action has been taken, we now fear or our lives,” said a resident.

Murang’a County Commander Josephat Kinyua said they have launched investigations.

He said preliminary investigations showed that the suspect, who is in police custody, could be mentally unstable due to abuse of drugs.