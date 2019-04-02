By NDUNG'U GACHANE

Kagunduini Ward MCA Peter Mburu Muthoni alias Wamsoo has denied eight charges of forgery, conspiracy to defraud and obtaining money by false pretence.

The MCA from Kandara Constituency in Murang’a County was Tuesday charged at the Kigumo Law Courts.

The charges read that on diverse dates between April and May 2018, he printed fake contract documents and received Sh2.9 million from Phillis Ruguru Kigo on diverse dates and at different locations.

He also faces charges of making and printing documents purportedly on behalf of China Chase Bank Limited, under Tokina Agencies, without their consent.

NOT FRIGHT RISK

He denied the charges before Principal Magistrate Agnes Mwangi.

The suspect's lawyer Titus Ochich pleaded with the court to release his client on reasonable bond terms saying that he cooperated with the police after their summons which led to his arrest

"I plead with the court to release my client on reasonable bond terms since he is a member of the County Assembly of Murang’a and is not a fright risk.

"He is ready to cooperate with the police and this can be attested by the fact that he presented himself to the police when they summoned him on April 1," Mr Ochich told the court.

BOND

The magistrate released the MCA on a Sh1.5 million bond with surety.

The case will be mentioned on April 16 while the hearing will be on July 26, 2019.

Mr Muthoni was arrested on Monday when he was summoned by detectives after the complaints were made against him at Kigumo DCI offices.

He allegedly promised Ms Kigo that he could help her get a tender to supply ballast to a Chinese company working on Northern Water Collector Tunnel.