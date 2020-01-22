By NDUNG'U GACHANE

A member of county assembly in Murang’a has resorted to using his salary to repair a dilapidated road in order to save residents the agony they have been undergoing.

Ichagaki Ward Rep Charles Mwangi Ng’ang’a, who is also the chairman of Mt Kenya MCAs caucus, has chided Deputy President William Ruto over the dilapidated state of a road leading to Maragua town, saying that despite his numerous promises that it would be rehabilitated, nothing has been done.

The MCA hired a lorry to carry stones to fill the potholes on the tarmacked road.

He said the promises by the deputy president have left locals thinking that their leaders diverted national government funds meant for the repair of the road.

Speaking while supervising the ongoing temporary repair which he has sponsored, Mr Ng’ang’a, popularly known as Ichagaki One, called on the Ministry of Transport, Infrastructure and Urban Housing to heed to the complaints by locals and speed up the process of repairing the road.

Ichagaki MCA Charles Mwangi Ng’ang’a who says he offered to repair the road to Maragua town following unfulfilled promises to have it tarmacked. PHOTO | JOSEPH KANYI | NATION MEDIA GROUP

“In December last year, the deputy president was at Gakoigo for a fundraiser and he promised locals that the four-kilometre stretch would be tarmacked afresh by January 1 but that has never been actualised. I think the remarks were only meant to excite locals who now think their leaders have either diverted the funds meant to construct the roads or are not interested in following up on the promise,” Mr Ng’ang’a told the Nation.

He said due to the cries from locals, he has been using his monthly income to hire a lorry to ferry hardcore stones to fill the potholes.

“This is the second time I’m using part of my salary to repair the road. For the two times I have sponsored the temporary repair I have used close to Sh400,000 since locals have consistently cried to me over the road which I also use while going home,” he told the Nation.

In 2017 during the presidential campaigns, the stretch became part of President Uhuru Kenyatta and Dr Ruto’s agenda when members of public demanded that they address the matter.