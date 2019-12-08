Mr Kinyua said the boy’s body had severe injuries on the head and face.

By NDUNG'U GACHANE

Detectives in Murang’a have arrested a 24-year old man for allegedly killing his estranged lover’s three-year old son.

Murang’a County Police Commander Josphat Kinyua, said the suspect, a third year criminology student at Murang’a University of Technology led detectives to a thicket where the body had been dumped.

Mr Kinyua said the boy’s body had severe injuries on the head and face. He said the suspect, who admitted to killing the boy, said he was possessed by evil spirits.

“The suspect led our officers to the area where he dumped the boy’s body after committing the crime, he claimed that he had been possessed with evil spirits. He will be charged with murder,” Mr Kinyua said.

The boy’s disappearance was reported at Murang’a Police Station on December 5, 2019. The victim’s mother claimed her lover took the boy to his rental house near Murang’a University.

It was after the suspect went missing that the woman became curious and reported the matter to the police before a search ensued.

The police boss the public and especially lovers, to solve their love and marital issues amicably instead of taking law in their own hands.