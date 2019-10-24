By MARY WAMBUI

More by this Author

The Muranga County Assembly has announced plans to join the suit against Kenya Tea Development Agency (KTDA) that Governor Mwangi wa Iria filed in a demand for financial reports to be made public.

Through majority leader Eric Kamande, ward representatives said they had heard the cries of small scale tea farmers over poor wages and bonuses.

Mr Kamande said the assembly was consulting its lawyers on the matter and that they wanted answers on what, at the agency, resulted in declining tea prices.

“We must ensure that our farmers’ rights are safeguarded. We will file the suit before the end of next week. We hope to find justice for our farmers so that they can get better returns,” he said, adding the goal is to save the ailing sector.

LAWS

Mr Kamande added that after the judgement in the suit is delivered, the assembly will draft a law to protect protect tea farmers.

Advertisement

He said they will also pursue formation of structures to govern operation of tea factories in Murang'a.

“Murang'a has the largest number of small scale tea farmers in the country so we must do everything possible to safeguard the sector," he said.

"We shall draft a law that will chart the way forward just as we came up with structures for the milk sector and set a standard price."

INDEPENDENT AUDIT

In September, High Court Judge Kanyi Kimondo ordered the Auditor-General to conduct an independent audit on tea earnings, bonuses and produce supplied to KTDA in 2018 and 2019, following the petition by the governor.

Mr Wa Iria, who sued on behalf of the Murang'a government, wants the agency's accounts made public for the sake of transparency.

The county says there has been an unexplained yet substantial drop in tea payments, from Sh11.2 billion in 2018 to Sh8.9 billion this year, hence the need for an independent audit.