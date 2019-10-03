By NDUNGU GACHANE

A 51-year-old man is fighting for his life at the Murang’a Level Five Hospital after his private parts were chopped off, allegedly by his two male colleagues who had spent the night with him.

According to locals, the man had joined his two friends in a local pub at Kamahuha shopping centre at around 8pm Tuesday where they took beer until 2am.

Later, one of the friends suggested that they spend the night in one homestead.

PENIS GONE

After spending the whole night in his friend’s house, the victim woke up to find his penis completely chopped off and the testicles severely damaged.

His attackers had apparently woken up early and left the house after the bizarre act.

The injured man made a distress call to neighbours who took him to Saba Saba Police Station where he recorded a statement before being rushed to hospital.

SODOMISED

According to one of the residents who rushed to the scene, the victim was bleeding profusely and had his pair of trousers torn from the back, an indication that he could have been sodomised before his genitals were mutilated.

“He was in a total mess. He was bleeding profusely and had his pair of trousers torn from the back. We called the area MCA who came in a car and rushed him to the police before he was taken to Murang’a Level Five Hospital for treatment. We suspect his attackers sodomised him but we are waiting for the doctor’s verdict,” Mr Nixon Warui said.

DRUGGED

Mr Warui added that the man could have been given alcohol laced with some drug that knocked him out as he did not feel his genitals being chopped of and did not feel any pain until he woke up.

Kamahuha MCA James Karanja, who took the man to the hospital, decried the increased uptake of drugs in the region.

“Such a bizarre act can’t be done by sober minded people. They must have been taking drugs and this is becoming a problem in our society. The relevant agencies should step up the war against drugs to avert such incidences,” he said.

SEARCH FOR SUSPECTS

While locals have intensified the search for the missing organ, the police are looking for the two prime suspects who have since gone underground.

Murang’a South OCPD Dorothy Gaitenga said one suspect has been arrested in connection to the incident even as investigations continue to unearth what could have led to the bizarre incident.