Muwasco MD to be charged with forging Murang'a CEC's signature - Daily Nation
Muwasco MD to be charged with forging Murang’a CEC’s signature

Thursday August 8 2019

Muwasco Managing Director Daniel Ng’ang’a

Muwasco Managing Director Daniel Ng’ang’a whom the DPP has directed he be charged with forging the signature of Murang'a County Water CEC Paul Macharia in a letter sent to Wasreb seeking a licence renewal. PHOTO | NDUNG'U GACHANE | NATION MEDIA GROUP 

NDUNG'U GACHANE
The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has directed detectives to prefer charges against Murang’a Water and Sanitation Company (Muwasco) Managing Director Daniel Ng’ang’a over forgery allegations.

The MD is accused of forging the signature of the Murang’a County Water and Irrigation CEC Paul Macharia in a letter sent to the Water Services Regulatory Board (Wasreb) seeking the renewal of a license.

PREFER CHARGES

In a letter to the County Criminal Investigations Officer, Senior Assistant DPP Sebastian Mutinda directed the detectives to prefer charges against Mr Ng’ang’a and Mr Patrick Wanjohi Mwai.

“I’m satisfied that the salient issue in this matter is only the forgery of the signature of the CEC (Water). The stamp was found to be genuine by the forensic expert. I therefore direct that Daniel Ng’ang’a and Patrick Wanjohi Mwai be charged forthwith in accordance with our observations and directions given in our letter dated March 7,” the letter signed by Mr Mutinda read.

The forgery claims came to public limelight last year In November after the Water CEC claimed that he had received a call from Wasreb officers seeking to authenticate his signature. He denied having signed the letter and notified the detectives who started investigating the matter.

SUMMONED

Mr Ng’ang’a was later summoned by the detectives after which the county criminal investigations officer told the Nation that the Muwasco MD had maintained that the letter had been taken to the CEC for approval.

He said the CEC claimed he had been alerted by Wasreb of the “fake letter” when they called him to confirm whether the approval letter originated from his office.

The Water CEC recorded a statement under OB No. 26/6/11/2018 at Murang’a Police Station.

