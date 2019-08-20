By NDUNG'U GACHANE

The Murang’a County government has written to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) seeking to know why detectives have not arrested and charged Murang’a Water and Sanitation Company (Muwasco) Managing Director Daniel Ng’ang’a with forgery, a month after being directed to do so by the Directorate of Public Prosecution (DPP).

In a letter sent to Murang’a County Criminal Investigations Officer by the County Chief Officer for Water Antony Maina, the devolved unit raised concerns that even after the DPP ordered the detectives to charge Mr Ng’ang’a for allegedly forging the signature of the county Water Executive, he has continued walking freely performing his duties in the full glare of the law enforcers.

CONCERNED

“The county government is concerned that the said person continues to roam freely performing his duties in full glare of the law enforcers without any action being taken. The gesture has put into mockery the legal judicial system.

“It is in the interest of the county government of Murang’a to have the matter religiously expedited to a logical conclusion to avert a looming anarchical precedence,” the letter dated August 9 reads.

The DPP, through Senior Assistant Director of Public Prosecutions Sebastian Mutinda, on July 31 directed that Mr Ng’ang’a and Mr Patrick Wanjohi be charged with forgery.

FORGERY CLAIMS

“I’m satisfied that the salient issue in this matter is only the forgery of the signature of the CEC (Water). The stamp was found to be genuine by the forensic expert. I therefore direct that Daniel Ng’ang’a and Patrick Wanjohi Mwai be charged forthwith in accordance with our observations and directions given in our letter dated March 7,” the letter signed by Mr Mutinda said.

The forgery claims came to the public limelight in November 2018 after Water CEC Paul Macharia claimed that he had received a call from the Water Services Regulatory Board officers seeking to authenticate his signature.

He denied having signed the letter and notified the detectives who started investigating the matter.