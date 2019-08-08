By NDUNG'U GACHANE

Murang’a Governor Mwangi Wa Iria has been invited by Leiden University in the Netherlands to deliver a key note speech on Kenya’s and Africa’s experience in children's rights and Welfare.

The governor, who has been invited through the Council of Governors (CoG), will be the key note speaker on August 24.

He will expound on his experience in the area of children’s rights and their welfare owing to his efforts and the interventions in supporting vulnerable children in Murang’a County.

DEVOLUTION SUCCESS

“We have the honour to inform you that Governor Mwangi Wa Iria of Murang’a County and his office will be travelling to The Netherlands…following an invitation by Leiden University. This recognition is a testimony that devolution is indeed the panacea to social ills that have ailed our country for generations," a letter inviting the governor reads.

The governor, who is also the CoG vice-chairman, says the invitation is as a result of his county’s various strategic interventions in the children's sector. He cited the Murang'a Child Can, free school milk for primary school children and support for vulnerable children through education scholarships as some of the interventions undertaken in Murang’a.

CHILDREN'S WELFARE

“My administration has been at the forefront to champion the welfare of children through issuance of bursaries to the needy where 1,000 students benefit from the programme on yearly basis, provision of milk to pupils to complement their health among others. These efforts have been made possible by devolution,” the governor told the Nation.

This is Governor Wa Iria's second invitation to an international forum.

AVOCADO CONGRESS

He has also been invited to represent Kenya at World Avocado Congress in Colombia in September where is expected to agitate for Kenya’s inclusion to the Asia Fruit Logistica and China Fruit Logistica.

The governor’s aide, Mr James Mwangi, said the invitation is a clear indication of how Mr Wa Iria’s efforts have impacted the lives of Murang’a people.

“These invitations serve to indicate that Governor Mwangi Wa Iria’s policies and programmes have gained recognition and appreciation not just within our borders but even beyond. This is a major plus for his leadership as well as a strategic approach to his credentials,” Mr Mwangi said.