By NDUNG'U GACHANE

Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro has claimed that there is a political machination aimed at silencing Deputy President William Ruto’s lieutenants from Mt Kenya.

The MP has further claimed that there are plans to arrest him next week over the management of National Government Constituency Development Fund (NG-CDF) when he was its chairman.

The MP, who is perceived to be in the kitchen cabinet of the deputy president’s 2022 campaign machinery, says “the system has paid some bloggers who will deal with him from Thursday”, a move he claims will culminate in his arrest next week.

SUPPORT FOR RUTO

According to Mr Nyoro, his only mistake is supporting the deputy president and questioning Interior Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho on issues ostensibly raised by the Auditor-General in his normal jurisdiction as a member of the Parliamentary Accounts Committee.

“Power is fleeting and those misusing their positions will vacate them for others. The idea to arrest me has been hatched after my questioning the interior PS on several issues that were raised by the Auditor-General,” Mr Nyoro told the Nation.

He added that he will not be easily threatened since he has “lived in houses and situations worse than police cells”.

SCANDAL

Mr Nyoro had earlier said that the Parliamentary Accounts Committee will be evaluating a “scandal” involving police insurance.

He said they would summon a top ranking official in the Ministry of Interior and Coordination of National of Government whom he said was involved in the scandal.

SUMMONS

“We won’t take some issues lying down; those thinking they will threaten and silence us will be in for a rude shock. In fact we shall be summoning some of them to Parliament to explain their involvement in the scandal,” he added.

But in a new twist of events, the MP now says that officers from the Auditor-General’s office have been making “unending tours” to his CDF offices “looking for the slightest mistake” that would lead to his arrest.