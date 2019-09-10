By NDUNGU GACHANE

Murang’a Senator Irungu Kang’ata, who is also the lawyer representing Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro, has said his client has been freed and will not be charged in court.

The senator Tuesday morning said he had negotiated with top government officials who agreed to drop the charges against the MP.

"Mr Nyoro's charges have been dropped unconditionally. He will not be presented to court after successfully negotiating with government officials,” Mr Kang’ata told the Nation without mentioning the said officials.

According to the police, Mr Nyoro was to be charged with assaulting police officers, resisting arrest and causing disturbance in church.

ARREST

He was arrested on Monday night moments after a live show on a local TV station which was held at St James Cathedral Church in Murang’a.

Murang’a County Police Commander Josephat Kinyua and County Criminal Investigations Officer Julius Rutere led over 60 officers from the General Service Unit who had surrounded the venue of the TV show.

The officers had been ferried from Nairobi in six police vehicles.

PROTESTS

Chaos erupted in Murang’a town moments after the MP was arrested, with his supporters accusing security agents of being biased.

They accused police of harassing and intimidating the MP due to his political stand.

"We shall continue supporting the MP since he is unfairly targeted by the State," the irate protestors said.

A battalion of police officers moved in swiftly and shot in the air while teargassing the protestors who tried to pelt stones at them.

CHURCH CHAOS

His predicaments started on Sunday when he stormed a church fundraiser in his constituency attended by the Jubilee Party’s Kieleweke team led by nominated MP Maina Kamanda and demanded to invite the guests since he is the area MP.

Mr Nyoro is affiliated to the Tangatanga faction which supports Deputy President William Ruto.

When the county police commander approached Mr Nyoro who was at the podium, chaos erupted disrupting the church service.

The helpless faithful turned into singing while others who could not endure the fracas run out of the church.

Following the fracas, of Murang’a Catholic Bishop James Maria Wainaina on Monday suspended all the political functions in churches in the diocese which also covers Kirinyaga County.

"Following the unfortunate Gitui Catholic Church incident, I have cancelled all the political invitations forthwith until further notice. We demand an apology from politicians involved," the bishop said.

BLAME GAME

A blame game ensued following Mr Nyoro’s arrest on Monday with Tangatanga blaming Kieleweke for his predicament.

On the other hand, the Kieleweke brigade blamed the deputy president over divisions among Mt Kenya leaders.

Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichung’wah claimed that Mr Nyoro was being persecuted due to his political affiliation and dalliance with Dr Ruto.

"This is intimidation at its best. Mr Nyoro is being fought politically because of his dalliance with Dr Ruto but we shall not allow that to happen," he said.

But Nyeri town MP Ngunjiri Wambugu believes it is Dr Ruto who has divided the Mt Kenya region for “his selfish interests”.