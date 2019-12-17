By NDUNG'U GACHANE

More by this Author

An assistant county commissioner in Kambirwa Division, Murang’a County was roughed up by police officers at the Kambirwa AP post when he demanded an explanation regarding the release of a suspect.

The suspect had been arrested by the State officer and police officers for being drunk and disorderly.

The administrator, James Lewa, had also witnessed the closure of a bar which the locals had complained of being notorious and operating outside the allowed time.

MANHANDLED

Although Mr Lewa declined to comment on the matter, referring the Nation to his seniors, witnesses said he was manhandled by the police officers in the presence of members of public who accused the officers of working in cahoots with the bar owners who disregard the law that requires bars to be opened at specific times.

“Bars here in Kambirwa are opened in the morning where locals take alcohol as early as 8am and it is unfortunate that the State officer was roughed up by the police officers when he sought answers on why they released a suspect who was drinking before the hours. We want the authorities to take legal action against the said officers and transfer them from this area because they are condoning the breaking of the law,” locals demanded.

Advertisement

CLOSE BARS

The action by the State officer comes after Murang’a East Deputy County Commissioner Okaka Etiang warned during Jamhuri Day celebrations that he would close some bars in the shopping centres which do not adhere to the laws.

The locals threatened to stage protests in two days should the police bosses fail to act on the matter, saying alcohol consumption is on the rise.

Mr Etiang described the incident as an altercation and bitter rivalry between the police officers and the State officer, saying the officers will be transferred after it is established that they have not been having a proper working relationship with other State officers and locals.

RIVALRY

“You know both the assistant county commissioner and the police are young and they have bitter rivalry emanating from their ages. The sub-county police commander has recommended the police officers’ transfers because they have not been working as a team,” Mr Etiang.

He added that he will also invite all the assistant county commissioners to his office to remind them how they should work with the police officers, saying the State administrator also erred in his approach.