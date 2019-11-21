Alongside other paraphernalia, the clothes are used by the witchdoctor to solve customers' marital problems.

He confessed that he had been contracted by a witchdoctor to steal women’s underwear.

Last year, a thief was caught in the neighbouring Kimathi village.

By NDUNG'U GACHANE

More by this Author

Residents of Mbiri in Murang’a County are a distressed lot.

The locals have decried increased theft of their underwear, which are later recovered in the bush in horrible conditions.

Burglars allegedly break into their homes and only steal underwear.

Mbiri Chief David Gachanja said police had opened investigations to establish the motive behind the bizarre cases.

“We are wondering why anyone would only steal panties and bras and leave money and valuable household items,” the chief said.

Millicent Wangui, a victim, said this has been going on for months, forcing her to report to authorities.

Advertisement

“They have stolen about 30 of my panties and this has caused distress in my family,” Ms Wangui said.

Mr John Irungu said his wife's underwear vanished from the clothes line and were later found in a nearby bush in tatters.

“I could not believe my eyes. This has caused us mental suffering because we don’t know the intention of the thieves,” Mr Irungu said.

Last year, a thief was caught in the neighbouring Kimathi village who later confessed he had been contracted by a witchdoctor to steal women’s underwear.

Alongside other paraphernalia, the clothes are used by the witchdoctor to solve customers' marital problems, he said.