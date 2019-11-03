By NDUNG’U GACHANE

More by this Author

An alumni group of former pupils of Karung’e Primary School in Murang’a County has come to the rescue of the peers who have been caught up in abuse of drugs in the area by creating awareness.

The group, comprising of the alumni and retired teachers, are also encouraged pupils who have just completed Class Eight to engage in meaningful activities which can bring a positive impact to their lives and in the society.

On Saturday, the group, together with this year’s Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) exam candidates, planted more than 1,000 trees at the school, before they held meetings with local youth in the village where petty thefts and drug abuse has become the order of the day.

RESPONSIBILITY

Noah Gachucha, the group's coordinator, said by involving the Standard Eight leavers, they wanted to impart responsibility in them since after some time, the trees will be of benefit to the society where their parents live.

“Of late, we have had cases of houses and shops break-ins, something we attribute to drug abuse. We came together as the alumni of Karung’e Primary School and decided to involve the Standard Eight leavers and also to hold meetings with the youth who live in the village. While we shall act as role models to the pupils who will continue with their studies, we shall also give wise counsel to abusing drugs,” Mr Gachucha said.

Advertisement

ECONOMIC EMPOWERMENT

The group seeks to partner with various organisations to offer economic empowerment programmes to the youth who have either dropped out of school or those who have completed their studies but live in the villages.

While appreciating the alumni, the school’s Headteacher Julius Kihumba urged other former pupils to emulate the group, saying pupils in schools located in rural areas often lack mentors, which he said demotivates them from working hard in their studies.