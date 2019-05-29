By NDUNGU GACHANE

MPs have been challenged to embrace the setting up of technology hubs in their constituencies in order to improve digital literacy across the country.

Mr Antony Chege, who sponsors an information and communications technology (ICT) programme for Form Four leavers in his Methi village in Maragua Constituency, Murang’a County, said it is unfortunate that some MPs are yet to embrace the programme and roll it out in their constituencies despite the ICT ministry giving resources.

Speaking Saturday during the graduation ceremony of over 100 students who successfully underwent ICT and entrepreneurship courses, Mr Chege said MPs are the biggest obstacle in the bid to launch four internet hotspots in each of the 210 constituencies in the country.

ONLINE JOBS

The programme was meant to provide the youth and the public opportunities for online jobs and services as well as improve digital literacy among Kenyans.

The ICT ministry was to partner with MPs to establish over 620 outlets countrywide where the incubation hubs would be connected to a country-wide fibre optic network and Wi-Fi.

“I have sponsored the training on digital literacy and entrepreneurial skills since 2015 and the training has yielded positive feedback since the graduates have employed themselves, and the MPs’ move to boycott the programme is ill-advised,” he said.

SUPPORT PROGRAMME

Mr Chege advised leaders to embrace the programme and provide the necessary support to the government since the programme is meant to assist the youth and bridge the gap between the primary school children who are currently receiving computer studies and Form Four leavers who were not lucky to have received the lessons.

FORM FOUR LEAVERS

“MPs have a duty to ensure that the Form Four leavers who did not receive computer lessons like the primary school children receive the lessons. It may also create a platform for online job opportunities and assist in curing the unemployment issues in the country,” Mr Chege said.