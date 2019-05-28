By NDUNGU GACHANE

Stakeholders in science and technology, engineering and mathematics fields have embarked on a mission to convince secondary school students to put more effort in science subjects to avert the looming shortage of innovators.

This is after a study showed mass failure in science subjects.

The stakeholders, led by Murang’a Kenya Medical Training Collage (KMTC) Deputy Principal Maryanne Muritu, have initiated career days in secondary schools to sensitise students to put more effort in science subjects to enable them enrol in various courses in institutions of higher learning and as a result make them innovative in order to spur Kenya’s economy.

According to the recent report titled Status of University Education in Kenya, 98,219 students out of 653,549 who did Mathematics in the 2018 KCSE exam scored C+ while in Biology 584,924 sat the exam but only 33,126 got C+ and above. In Chemistry 650,898 candidates sat the exam and 73,566 scored C+ and above.

The report prepared by university vice chancellors proposes the lowering of the entry grades in Biology from C+ to C to make students take science courses in colleges to avert the acute shortage of experts in key areas of the economy.

Ms Muritu, who is heading a team going round secondary schools, attributed the decline of student population in KMTC to the mass failure in science subjects, adding that only 40 percent of the students from secondary schools are qualified for the medical diploma.

“Our student population has drastically gone down because we can’t admit unqualified students since we are regulated by councils like the Nursing Council of Kenya and the Clinical Officers Council.

“If the trend continues, the economy of the country will be greatly affected in the near future because science underscores the pivotal role in the economy and job creation and also tomorrow’s innovators,” Ms Muritu said.