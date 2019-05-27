alexa There die as speeding matatu hits varsity bus in Murang’a - Daily Nation
There die as speeding matatu hits varsity bus in Murang’a

Monday May 27 2019

Kenol-Murang’a road accident

Three people died on May 27, 2019 after this matatu in which they were travelling hit a JKUAT bus from behind along the Kenol-Murang’a road. Witnesses said the matatu was speeding. PHOTO | NDUNG'U GACHANE | NATION MEDIA GROUP 

NDUNGU GACHANE
By NDUNGU GACHANE
Three people have died after the matatu they were travelling in hit a bus along the Kenol-Murang’a road.

Several other passengers in the matatu were seriously injured and taken to hospital following the Monday afternoon incident.

According to Murang’a County Police Commander Josephat Kinyua, among the dead is Mbugwa Sub-Location Assistant Chief Michael Nduati.

He said the other two who died was a man and a child.

Eye witnesses said the matatu belonging to Namu Sacco was speeding when it hit the bus belonging to the Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology.

The scene of the crash is a known black spot.

In 2011, eight family members died in a road crash along the same stretch of the road.

