NDUNGU GACHANE

Three people have died after the matatu they were travelling in hit a bus along the Kenol-Murang’a road.

Several other passengers in the matatu were seriously injured and taken to hospital following the Monday afternoon incident.

According to Murang’a County Police Commander Josephat Kinyua, among the dead is Mbugwa Sub-Location Assistant Chief Michael Nduati.

He said the other two who died was a man and a child.

Eye witnesses said the matatu belonging to Namu Sacco was speeding when it hit the bus belonging to the Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology.

The scene of the crash is a known black spot.