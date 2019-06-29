Two dead after private car, matatu collide in Maragua
Two people died on Saturday when a private car and a matatu collided head-on on Kenol-Muranga road.
They were in a group of five people in the private car, who had been heading from Nairobi to Murang'a.
The accident took place at Maragua when their driver tried to overtake in a hilly area.
BLACK SPOT
Muranga South Police Commander John Ondit noted the area is a blackspot where an assistant chief and a child died earlier in the month after a matatu rammed into a Jkuat bus.
In 2009, a family of eight died when their car collided with a mini-bus.
"Motorists have to be cautious to avert more deaths," Mr Ondit said.
Maragua MP Mary Waithira said she asked the roads department to take action.
"The only solutions are expansion of the road and establishment of a climbing lane," she said.