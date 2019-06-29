By NDUNGU GACHANE

Two people died on Saturday when a private car and a matatu collided head-on on Kenol-Muranga road.

They were in a group of five people in the private car, who had been heading from Nairobi to Murang'a.

The accident took place at Maragua when their driver tried to overtake in a hilly area.

BLACK SPOT

Muranga South Police Commander John Ondit noted the area is a blackspot where an assistant chief and a child died earlier in the month after a matatu rammed into a Jkuat bus.

In 2009, a family of eight died when their car collided with a mini-bus.

The wreckage of the private car that collided with a matatu in Maragua, Murang'a County, on June 29, 2019, leaving two people dead. PHOTO | NDUNGU GACHANE | NATION MEDIA GROUP

"Motorists have to be cautious to avert more deaths," Mr Ondit said.

Maragua MP Mary Waithira said she asked the roads department to take action.