Two teachers from Ndutumi Secondary School in Murang'a County were on Tuesday arrested on allegations of defiling a Form One student.

Julius Rutere, a detective based in Murang'a, said the girl was defiled by the deputy principal of the school and when she reported the incident to her class teacher, he also assaulted her.

The victim reported to the principal of the school who alerted the police.

Mr Rutere said the two teachers will be charged in a Murang'a court on Wednesday with defilement and committing an indecent act to a minor.

He condemned the act saying it was unfortunate that teachers who have been entrusted with the role of taking care of the students turn into predators.

The incident happened on Sunday afternoon when the day scholars at the school had left while the boarders were on a break.

