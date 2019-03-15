By NDUNG'U GACHANE

A US-based charity organisation, Can Do Kids International, has expressed concerns over the runaway corruption in Kenya and has urged government to do all what it takes to wipe out the vice.

Through its representative Mark Carbin, the organisation wants the government to establish strict rules that will ensure that all those mentioned in graft allegations step aside and other Kenyans appointed in their place so that development projects are implemented and citizens get value for their money.

He was speaking at Marewa Primary School in Kiharu Constituency, Murang’a County during the official launch of a 250,000-liter tank and refurbishment of the school which was done by the organisation.

LOOTING

Mr Carbin said it is unfortunate that instead of some Kenyan government officials complementing their efforts to improve the living standards of the Kenyan people, they loot the resources that could change the lives of many citizens.

“We are very concerned that every time we watch news about Kenya, we are [met] by the rampant corruption cases and scandals while we strive and deny ourselves to get money for initiating projects in public institutions in Kenya,” he said.

The organisation has constructed over 20 tanks in public primary schools in Kiharu and also provided tools in various polytechnics besides being engaged in mentorship programmes in schools.

SUPPORT WAR ON GRAFT

Can Do Kids International Kenyan Patron Karanja Mburu, popularly known as Wamatangi, expressed the organisation’s support for the war on corruption, urging President Uhuru Kenyatta to make radical changes in his Cabinet to replace those linked to dubious dealings.

“We are behind the President in his purge against graft and we ask him to fire any officer embroiled in underhand dealings and replace them with other Kenyans who have what it takes to run the departments,” he said.

He added that the government should embark on small, realistic projects instead of mega ones whose budgetary allocation is ending up in corrupt people’s pockets.

“Instead of having mega projects whose money is benefiting only a small group, why can’t we have medium projects like water pans, tanks and boreholes so that majority of people benefit?,” he posed