By NDUNG'U GACHANE

More by this Author

Murang’a Governor Mwangi Wa Iria has declared that he will be vying for the presidency in 2022 and that he will seek continuity in his initiative of promoting agriculture.

The governor said he has gained enough experience after serving as governor since 2013 and that he is ripe for the top seat.

Speaking at Ihura stadium Monday when he issued bursary cheques to over 2,000 students under the Nyota Zetu programme which he started last year, Mr Wa Iria said his milk agenda, which has transformed lives in Murang’a, and the coffee and avocado projects, will form part of his agenda when he seeks the country's top job in 2022.

RIPE FOR PRESIDENCY

"I'm ripe to be Kenya's fifth president. I'm ripe and mature to become one. Let those counting those who will be seeking the presidency to include my name. I’m one of them and I will criss-cross the country in search of votes," the governor said.

He said he will be seeking the seat through his Civic Renewal Party (CRP) which will also field candidates in all other elective positions across the country.

Mr Wa Iria said his party has so far registered about 400,000 members across the country.

"People have been asking where I will go after my term expires. I'm not going anywhere. I will be using my party, CRP, to seek the presidency and the party will also field candidates for positions of MCA, MP, governor, senator and woman representative," he said.

TANGATANGA

At the same time, the governor took a swipe at the Tangatanga group for ''disrespecting President Uhuru Kenyatta''. He asked members of the group to work for those who voted for them and stop being cry-babies.

He said elected leaders should ensure development and change the lives of the electorate.

"In Murang’a, we introduced a policy that has seen milk prices shoot to Sh35 and, after establishment of the factory, we are weighing options of increasing the price to Sh40 per litre. We have issued avocado tree seedlings to about 500,000 people. These are the initiatives leaders should be undertaking instead of blaming the President. Are they waiting for the Head of State to go and construct a milk factory on their behalf?" Mr Wa Iria asked.

EMBARRASSING

He told off leaders from Murang’a who are fighting the President, telling them that they are embarrassing the county which, he said, is known to be peaceful.

"Even in the family, we can't expect to have peace when children are fighting with their parents over small issues. There is no point fighting the President when somebody gives an opinion that he should seek the prime minister's position," he said.

Mr Wa Iria's announcement that he will vie for the presidency comes a week after he and his Kakamega counterpart Wycliffe Oparanya hosted governors at a Kilifi hotel where they deliberated on their exit strategy in 2022.

They will be meeting again next month with sources close to them indicating that they could be seeking to form a coalition ahead of the 2022 elections.